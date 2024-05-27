DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The National Olympiad District-Level Yoga Competition was organised at the school. About 150 selected children from all the blocks like Uchana, Ujhana, Julana, Narwana, Pillukheda, Jind, etc, participated in it. The junior group included children aged 10 to 14 years and the secondary group included children aged 14 to16 years. From DAVC School, Manasvi stood first among girls in the junior group. Vandita from DAV, Jind, stood second. Manvi from KVS stood third. Ankita from DAV Public School, Jind, stood fourth.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jind