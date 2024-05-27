DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The National Olympiad District-Level Yoga Competition was organised at the school. About 150 selected children from all the blocks like Uchana, Ujhana, Julana, Narwana, Pillukheda, Jind, etc, participated in it. The junior group included children aged 10 to 14 years and the secondary group included children aged 14 to16 years. From DAVC School, Manasvi stood first among girls in the junior group. Vandita from DAV, Jind, stood second. Manvi from KVS stood third. Ankita from DAV Public School, Jind, stood fourth.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements
“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...