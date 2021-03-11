DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

The school commemorated the 75 glorious years of the nation’s Independence with immense zeal and enthusiasm. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony. The Tricolour was given a salute by school cadets of the Army Wing and Air Wing of the NCC. The campus was decorated resonating the patriotic vibes. The guest of honour on the occasion was Vandana Guleria and chief guest was KS Guleria, ARO, HP Zone C. Under the guidelines of 2 HP Battalion, NCC, Mandi, families of 12 martyrs from the surrounding areas of Mandi district were felicitated by the dignitaries. A cultural programme was presented by students and teachers. An exhibition on the 75 years of Independence was organised on the school campus. The staff members of were presented certificates of appreciation for their untiring efforts in organising the grand event, Samparan Diwas.