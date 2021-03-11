DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

The school commemorated the 75 glorious years of the nation’s Independence with immense zeal and enthusiasm. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony. The Tricolour was given a salute by school cadets of the Army Wing and Air Wing of the NCC. The campus was decorated resonating the patriotic vibes. The guest of honour on the occasion was Vandana Guleria and chief guest was KS Guleria, ARO, HP Zone C. Under the guidelines of 2 HP Battalion, NCC, Mandi, families of 12 martyrs from the surrounding areas of Mandi district were felicitated by the dignitaries. A cultural programme was presented by students and teachers. An exhibition on the 75 years of Independence was organised on the school campus. The staff members of were presented certificates of appreciation for their untiring efforts in organising the grand event, Samparan Diwas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...