DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

INTACH Cultural Heritage of India organised a quiz competition at Vijay Boys High School, Mandi. The quiz included a variety of questions on the country's heritage, culture, art, important days, places, historical personalities etc. Students of DAVCPS, Mandi, participated in the competition with full zeal and enthusiasm. Amongst 110 teams, two teams (Saksham and Smriti) (Bhavya and Sannidhay) were selected and both got 2nd position in that quiz. Principal KS Guleria appreciated the students for their sincere efforts and congratulated them for their achievement.