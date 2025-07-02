DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, welcomes illustrious alumnus

DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, welcomes illustrious alumnus

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school welcomed its illustrious alumnus Vaibhav Thakur, who has recently cleared the prestigious Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination, securing a remarkable AIR-21. In a special interactive session organised for the students of classes X to XII, Vaibhav shared his journey from a curious school student to becoming a Group A Gazetted Officer, serving the nation with honour and courage. His words were filled with motivation, offering practical insights into time management, consistency, and self-discipline required for competitive exams. Principal KS Guleria felicitated Vaibhav and praised his determination and sincerity, calling him a “shining example of DAVCPS values and excellence”. He motivated students to believe in the power of school education and responded to their queries with insight and infectious enthusiasm, often citing his own experiences to illustrate how school-based learning built the foundation for his success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts