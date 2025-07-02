DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi, welcomes illustrious alumnus

The school welcomed its illustrious alumnus Vaibhav Thakur, who has recently cleared the prestigious Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination, securing a remarkable AIR-21. In a special interactive session organised for the students of classes X to XII, Vaibhav shared his journey from a curious school student to becoming a Group A Gazetted Officer, serving the nation with honour and courage. His words were filled with motivation, offering practical insights into time management, consistency, and self-discipline required for competitive exams. Principal KS Guleria felicitated Vaibhav and praised his determination and sincerity, calling him a “shining example of DAVCPS values and excellence”. He motivated students to believe in the power of school education and responded to their queries with insight and infectious enthusiasm, often citing his own experiences to illustrate how school-based learning built the foundation for his success.

