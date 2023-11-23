DAV Centenary Public School, Reckong Peo

The school organised its annual prize distribution function ‘Vandan’ on its premises. Jitender Kumar, Ld Secretary (Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM), was the chief guest. Guests of honour Arvind Kumar, DFO, Dr Shashank Gupta, SDM, Lt Col Shantanu Singh, Naveen Jhalta, DSP, Rajeev Mehta, DSP, Vigilance, Mayank Kanga, Senior Manager, HPPCL, and special guests Hitesh Negi, member, Zila Parishad, Abhishek Negi, Ex-BDC member, Dalip Negi, Pradhan, gram panchayat, Shudharang, LMC members Dinesh Neg and other dignitaries also graced the function. The chief guest and special guests motivated the students with their words of wisdom. Principal Rakesh Kumar extended his warm regards to the guests and presented the annual report.