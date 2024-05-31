DAV Centenary Public School, Reckong Peo

The investiture ceremony held at the school marked a significant moment in the academic calendar, as the school ushered in a new era of leadership and responsibility. The highlight of the ceremony was the oath-taking ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders pledged to serve their fellow students and uphold the ideals of the school. The investiture ceremony was graced by Mohan Negi, a cherished alumnus and LMC member. School Principal Rakesh Kumar congratulated the newly appointed leaders and encouraged them to lead with empathy, compassion and integrity.
