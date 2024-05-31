DAV Centenary Public School, Reckong Peo

The investiture ceremony held at the school marked a significant moment in the academic calendar, as the school ushered in a new era of leadership and responsibility. The highlight of the ceremony was the oath-taking ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders pledged to serve their fellow students and uphold the ideals of the school. The investiture ceremony was graced by Mohan Negi, a cherished alumnus and LMC member. School Principal Rakesh Kumar congratulated the newly appointed leaders and encouraged them to lead with empathy, compassion and integrity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.