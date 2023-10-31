DAV Centenary Public School, Shahabad

The oath-taking ceremony of the Student Council was organised in the courtyard of the school. The chief guest was Manisha, Principal of Sector-13 school, Kurukshetra. Principal Kunal Gaba welcomed the guests. Elections were held for various positions and Pushkar was elected as the Head Boy and Sarika Head Girl. Warispreet was chosen as the overall sports captain, Jashn Tiwana overall discipline captain and Arpit overall cultural in charge. For Dayanand House, Nishi was selected as the captain, Jiya vice-captain, Nikita discipline captain, Jasmeet discipline vice-captain, Ruhani cultural in charge, Jenish cultural vice-in charge, Tanurag sports captain and Anmol sports vice-captain. They took an oath for discipline and duty along with Jyoti Anand and Isha Sharma, in charges of their respective houses.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG