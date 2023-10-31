DAV Centenary Public School, Shahabad

The oath-taking ceremony of the Student Council was organised in the courtyard of the school. The chief guest was Manisha, Principal of Sector-13 school, Kurukshetra. Principal Kunal Gaba welcomed the guests. Elections were held for various positions and Pushkar was elected as the Head Boy and Sarika Head Girl. Warispreet was chosen as the overall sports captain, Jashn Tiwana overall discipline captain and Arpit overall cultural in charge. For Dayanand House, Nishi was selected as the captain, Jiya vice-captain, Nikita discipline captain, Jasmeet discipline vice-captain, Ruhani cultural in charge, Jenish cultural vice-in charge, Tanurag sports captain and Anmol sports vice-captain. They took an oath for discipline and duty along with Jyoti Anand and Isha Sharma, in charges of their respective houses.

#Kurukshetra