DAV Centenary Public School, Shahabad Markanda

Mahatma Anand Swami Hall was inaugurated in the courtyard of the school. School principal Kavil Gaba and all other principals, teachers and guests present welcomed chief guest Yogi Suri, national president of the Arya Youth Society, and his wife Priya Suri. The event commenced with the Vedic ritual. Principals from various DAV institutions in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Pehowa were present at the ceremony. After the completion of the ritual, warm clothes were distributed to needy children. The lamp of knowledge was lit and the inauguration of Mahatma Anand Swami Hall took place. Arya Samaj’s eminent personalities were also honoured during the event. Students from Class X of the previous year were presented with mementos. Students of the school presented bhajans, kathak dance, classical dance and bhangra. The event concluded with a prayer for peace.
