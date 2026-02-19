DAV Centenary pupils shine in literary events

Students of DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, delivered an outstanding performance in the legal literacy competitions at the block level. Gautam and Suhana secured first position in the Debate competition, while Sanchi achieved second place in declamation. Siddhi won first position in the poetry competition, Yogesh secured third place in the PPT competition and Devarsh, Nitin and Nikunj earned second position in the quiz. Ananya also excelled by securing first place in the speech competition. At the district level, Sanchi secured first position and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,100. Gautam and Suhana, who achieved second position in the debate competition, received Rs 3,000. Yogesh secured second position in the PPT competition and was awarded Rs 1,500. Sanchi also received Rs 2,100 for securing third position in declamation, while Yogesh was awarded Rs 5,100 for securing first place in the powerpoint presentation competition.
