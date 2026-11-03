DAV Centenary wins 21 medals at sports meet

DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, achieved remarkable success at the DAV National Sports Tournament 2026, winning 21 medals through the outstanding performances of its athletes. A contingent of 184 students represented the school at the national-level event held across Delhi-NCR. In Aerobics Fitness, the girls secured gold in the Under-17 category and silver in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories, while the boys won gold in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories and silver in the Under-19 category. In Taekwondo, the girls secured gold in the Under-14 category and bronze in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories. The boys won silver in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories and bronze in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Additional medals included bronze in Boxing, Wushu and Rope Skipping, silver in Weightlifting, and silver for the Under-14 girls’ football team. Principal KS Guleria congratulated the medal winners, coaches and parents, attributing the achievement to the students’ dedication, discipline and hard work.

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