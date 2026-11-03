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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Centenary wins 21 medals at sports meet

DAV Centenary wins 21 medals at sports meet

Achievers

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:25 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, achieved remarkable success at the DAV National Sports Tournament 2026, winning 21 medals through the outstanding performances of its athletes. A contingent of 184 students represented the school at the national-level event held across Delhi-NCR. In Aerobics Fitness, the girls secured gold in the Under-17 category and silver in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories, while the boys won gold in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories and silver in the Under-19 category. In Taekwondo, the girls secured gold in the Under-14 category and bronze in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories. The boys won silver in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories and bronze in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Additional medals included bronze in Boxing, Wushu and Rope Skipping, silver in Weightlifting, and silver for the Under-14 girls’ football team. Principal KS Guleria congratulated the medal winners, coaches and parents, attributing the achievement to the students’ dedication, discipline and hard work.

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