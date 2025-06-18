DAV, Dehra Gopipur, celebrates Father’s Day

The school celebrated Father’s Day, emphasising the significance of paternal bonds. The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding and connection between fathers and children. Students showcased their creativity by preparing heartfelt cards, drawings, and gifts for their fathers. They also delivered poignant speeches, expressing gratitude and admiration for their dads. Principal Vishwas Sharma encouraged the students to express their feelings, highlighting the importance of respecting and cherishing their fathers. He applauded the students’ efforts and motivated them to spend quality time with their fathers.

