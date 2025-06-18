DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / DAV, Dehra Gopipur, celebrates Father’s Day

DAV, Dehra Gopipur, celebrates Father’s Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Father’s Day, emphasising the significance of paternal bonds. The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding and connection between fathers and children. Students showcased their creativity by preparing heartfelt cards, drawings, and gifts for their fathers. They also delivered poignant speeches, expressing gratitude and admiration for their dads. Principal Vishwas Sharma encouraged the students to express their feelings, highlighting the importance of respecting and cherishing their fathers. He applauded the students’ efforts and motivated them to spend quality time with their fathers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts