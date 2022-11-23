DAV fencers grab medals

Students of DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, won many medals in fencing. Principal Dr Vidyarthi appreciated the sincere efforts of Veena Saini, PTI, an excellent fencing trainer, who daily trains the students to get the best results. In the girls’ category, Khushi, Arpita, Jiya, Jasmine, Sakshi, Kirti, Janvi, Nivedita, Pragati and Deepanshi won many medals, In the boys’ category, Dushyant, Kartik and Meyash grabbed many gold, silver and bronze medals.
