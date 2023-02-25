DAV High School, Ambala Cantt

A special assembly on the theme "Incredible India" was conducted in the school for students of Classes III to VI. Students presented an insight into India through dramatic and classical dance forms. The function commenced with Saraswati Vandana. Students gave an overview of all states of India, their cuisines and traditions that people follow in each part of the country. A bhangra performance set the mood for the day. Students also gave a mime performance on how social media is affecting our daily life. Principal Sheetal Sharma lighted a special bonfire and lauded the efforts of the young learners.