DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt

The school organised a visit to an Old Age Home. The purpose of the visit was to make the students realise their social responsibility towards senior citizens. The students interacted with the residents in the Old Age Home and served them fresh fruits, juices and biscuits. To break the monotony of their lives, the students presented a few songs and danced for them. The students had an amazing time singing songs, cracking jokes and narrating stories. Principal Sheetal Sharma said the aim of the visit was to preserve Indian culture and traditions and to teach the students ethical values.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...