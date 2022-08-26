DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt

The school organised a visit to an Old Age Home. The purpose of the visit was to make the students realise their social responsibility towards senior citizens. The students interacted with the residents in the Old Age Home and served them fresh fruits, juices and biscuits. To break the monotony of their lives, the students presented a few songs and danced for them. The students had an amazing time singing songs, cracking jokes and narrating stories. Principal Sheetal Sharma said the aim of the visit was to preserve Indian culture and traditions and to teach the students ethical values.