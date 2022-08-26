The birthday of Lord Krishna was celebrated with great fervor and zeal in DAV junior wing, Ambala Cantt. DAVians celebrated Janmashatmi, an annual commemoration of birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, on the school campus. Idols of Krishna were placed in a cradle to create a festive ambience. The school was decorated for the celebration. A puja was performed by the staff and children of the school. Fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor and jingle of the bells filled the air with festive ambience.