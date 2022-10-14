DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt

Recognising the role of geo-diversity in providing humanity with an incredible wealth of goods and services that bring benefits to society, an array of activities were organised at the school. A poster-making activity on Geodiversity Day was organised for students of classes IV to VI. Providing evidence of how Geo Science Education provides humankind with sustainable solution to the natural disaster prevention, mitigation of climate change and biodiversity loss, a field trip for the students of Classes VII and VIII was organised by the school. Principal Sheetal Sharma said such trips are useful for better understanding of Earth systems.