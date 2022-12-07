DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt

The school organised an inter-house badminton competition under the guidance of sports teacher Rajan. Students involved themselves in healthy and fierce competition among all four houses for first place. Yellow House (Soma House) won the match. Principal Sheetal Sharma awarded the medals to the winners and appreciated the efforts of players.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP crosses magic number of 126
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 103 and Congress 10, others 3
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Voices emerging from Parliament should help India showcase its prowess during G20 presidency: PM Modi
Urges parties to allow Parliament to function, in the intere...