DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt

The bright, sunny morning witnessed the much-awaited event — the grand and fantastic annual fete — at the school. The fete offered all age groups a great opportunity to have fun, frolic, a reason to smile, relax and unwind. The Davians along with their family members and students from different schools came in multitudes to be a part of this fun and food extravaganza. A wide variety of game stalls were arranged. Major attractions were selfie corner and game stalls like Whacky Shooters and Tambola. Lucrative gifts were also there for the students who participated in games. Kindergarten children dressed as angels presented a dance and sang carols. The request corner as the centre of attraction played good number of songs on the demand which made the school ground throb to the musical beats. The jam session also gave an opportunity to the students to tap their feet. Principal Sheetal Sharma spoke about the significance of Christmas and wished all Merry Christmas.