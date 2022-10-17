DAV Junior Wing, Jagadhari Road, Ambala

The students of DAV Junior Wing were taken on an excursion to the post office. The students were briefed about the trip and the working of the post office. The teachers as well as the students were welcomed warmly by the staff at the post office. They were taken around to see how letters are collected, segregated, stamped and then stored in pigeon holes for the postmen to collect. It was altogether a great learning experience in the times of e-mail and fax. Visiting a post-office was something out of the ordinary for the children although "post" is an ancient form of communication. The students had a glance of the various counters catering to the public, namely those selling stamps, envelopes and postcards etc. They were explained about the way parcels are delivered to different places in the city and places in the country as well as many countries too. Later, the children posted envelopes that they had prepared in the class by drawing themselves, writing their names and putting a date. They learnt to fold and place these in envelopes addressed to their home and stamped with interesting stamps.