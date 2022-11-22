DAV Junior Wing, Jagadhari Road, Ambala Cantonment

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the school in collaboration with Lions Phoenix Club, Ambala Cantt, organised a drawing competition for junior and senior students on the school campus. The topics for the competition were “Happy Earth”, “Children’s Day”, etc. Students enthusiastically participated in the competition and made wonderful paintings on the topics. Chaitanya Aggarwal, president of the Lions Club, Vivek Chadha, secretary, Goldy Anand, treasurer, and Navita Chadha were present on the occasion. At the end of the competition, gifts were given to the students who bagged first, second and third positions.