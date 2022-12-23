DAV Junior Wing, Jagadhari Road, Ambala Cantonment

A function, ‘Sansmaran’, was organised in the school to commemorate the martyrdom day of one of its alumni Capt Ramesh Sharma. Capt Ramesh Sharma sacrificed his life for the country in the war of 1965. The function included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to patriotism, unity in diversity and many more. Students from different schools participated in the inter-school choreography and drawing competitions. Students of Class VII and VIII expressed their love and feelings for the nation through various performances, which included poem recitation and speech on freedom fighters. The chief guests were Col RD Singh, Col Subhash Sharma and Megha Sharma. The programme concluded with the distribution of trophies to the students who bagged first and second position in the competition. Refreshment was given to all participants. A Science Exhibition was icing on the cake. The projects made by the students were exhibited in the school corridor which left all the guests in awe. Principal Sheetal Sharma applauded the efforts of all the students and congratulated the winners.