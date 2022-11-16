DAV, Manai, clinches overall champion trophy

A state-level athletics meet was held at DAV Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur. DAV Manai bagged the overall trophy in the meet. In all, DAV Manai has won eight gold medals and one silver. Anshul (a student of Class X) won two gold medals in 400 and 800 m race. He also clinched a silver medal in long jump. Anuj got gold medals in 100m and 200 m race. Ashish won a gold medal in the 1500 m race. 4× 400 relay race DAV Manai won a gold medal in which three students Anshul, Anuj and Ashish took part. Master Anuj became the best athlete. Master Akshansh (a student of Class XI) won a silver medal in wrestling. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO GK Bhatnagar, Manager Rashmi Jamwal and Principal DAV Manai Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the sports teachers and the players on their achievements.