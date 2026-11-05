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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Model School celebrates Anand Utsav with devotional grandeur

DAV Model School celebrates Anand Utsav with devotional grandeur

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A Bhajan Sandhya, Anand Utsav, was organised on the premises of the school to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Anand Swami. The management, staff members and students of the school organised the pious evening as part of a continuing series of celebrations under the guidance of Padma Shri Dr Punam Suri, president, DAVCMC, and under the aegis of the Arya Yuva Samaj. The event was a divine amalgamation of the values and ideals of Arya Samaj. Principal Anuja Sharma, along with teachers and students of the school, felt rejuvenated by the blessings of the ideals of the Arya Samaj, creating a mesmerising and spiritually uplifting ambience. The distinguished dignitaries present included the chief guest, Vice-Chairman of the school, Principal RC Jeevan, Manager of the school, Principal Sween Puri, Principal Ravinder Talwar and secretary, DAV CMC, New Delhi. The guests of honour were Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Chandigarh, and DEO Sanjeev Kumar Singla. Dr Varinder Alankar, LMC members, PTA members, alumni, Arya Samaj members, local residents of Sector 15, members of Sanatan Dharam Temple and principals from the Tricity also graced the occasion. Approximately 200 students from classes III to XII participated in the chanting of bhajans. An essay-writing competition was also organised, with enthusiastic participation from students of DAV and non-DAV schools. Prizes were awarded to the deserving candidates. Through their devotional singing, the students of the school sought to become the light-bearers of society by promoting the vision of an addiction-free India through the ‘No Nasha Nation’ initiative and embracing the values of sharing, caring and giving their very best.

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