DAV Model School celebrates Hindi Diwas

Students and teachers of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, celebrated Hindi Diwas under the guidance of Principal Anuja Sharma. The objective was to develop the interest of students for the Hindi language and literature. A plethora of engaging activities were organised for the students, including poetry recitation, reading through pictures, word antakshari, extempore speaking, mime performances based on idioms, handmade bookmark-making and quotation writing, role play, doha singing, patriotic songs, creative advertisements, literary work reviews and a quiz based on Hindi literature and grammar. Through these activities, the students showcased their linguistic proficiency, creativity, communication skills, and confidence in an impressive manner. Principal Anuja Sharma appreciated the students for their efforts to showcase the importance of the Hindi language, highlighting that "Hindi is not merely a subject or a language; it is the soul of our culture."
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