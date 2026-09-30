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Home / The School Tribune / DAV Model School, Chandigarh, organises Maan-Samman Diwas

DAV Model School, Chandigarh, organises Maan-Samman Diwas

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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DAV Model School, Chandigarh, organised Maan-Samman Diwas with an objective of nurturing respect, reverence and gratitude towards senior citizens among the younger generation. The programme was organised by teachers and students under the aegis of the Arya Yuva Samaj and the blessings of Arya Ratna, Padma Shri Dr Poonam Suri, President, Arya Pratinidhi Sabha and DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. A yajna was performed in honour of the elderly. The event was attended by school vice-chairman Ramesh Chandra Jeevan, Principal Anuja Sharma, parents and grandparents. Parents of students from Pre-Nursery to Class II participated along with their children. Acharya Ramesh Shastri, Dharma Acharya of the school, conducted the yajna and highlighted the significance of pitri yajna in the Vedic tradition. Students of classes V and VI chanted Vedic mantras, while young students presented a dance performance dedicated to their parents and grandparents. A health check-up camp was also organised in collaboration with Rotary Club, Chandigarh. Jeevan congratulated the organisers and appreciated the participating students. The Principal expressed gratitude to the senior citizens, parents, teachers and students for their wholehearted participation. The programme concluded with Shanti Path, followed by the distribution of prasad and refreshments.

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