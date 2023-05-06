DAV Model School, Sector-15 A, Chandigarh

Labour Day was commemorated by NSS volunteers, teachers and students the school to thank the support staff for their contribution to the school. Principal Anuja Sharma appreciated their efforts and motivated them to continue their services with honesty and integrity. A special assembly was conducted by the NSS volunteers. They apprised the students of the importance of support staff in the overall functioning of the school through skits, poems and speeches. The event ended on a happy note with a thanksgiving song expressing gratitude towards the support staff.
