DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh

A Graduation Ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre for tiny tots of the school marking their promotion from pre-school to primary school. The atmosphere was jubilant and charged with excitement, where little ones of UKG, clad in their graduation robes and caps, received Proficiency Awards. The event ‘Goyecasle’ showcased the endeavours of tiny tots to take care of eco-system under the theme, ‘Life style for environment’. The Green Warriors gave eye-opening presentations highlighting the need to renew, reverberate sustainable food chains, by reducing e-waste and nurturing Earth, holding different pieces together to make an integrated wholesome invigorating environment. The participation in the Graduation Day groomed their holistic development. Chief guest Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, CBSE, Chandigarh Zone, guest of honour Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and Ted Talker, Principal RC Jeewan, Vice-Chairman of the school, Principal Madhu Bahl, Manager of the school, Principals of Tricity and galaxy of intellectuals were mesmerised by the wonderful dance and musical performance of tiny tots. The chief guest congratulated the staff and students for their whole-hearted endeavours. Principal Anuja Sharma blessed the tiny tots to excel and shine like rising stars.