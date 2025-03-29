DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh

DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh

A Graduation Ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre for tiny tots of the school marking their promotion from pre-school to primary school. The atmosphere was jubilant and charged with excitement, where little ones of UKG, clad in their graduation robes...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Graduation Ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre for tiny tots of the school marking their promotion from pre-school to primary school. The atmosphere was jubilant and charged with excitement, where little ones of UKG, clad in their graduation robes and caps, received Proficiency Awards. The event ‘Goyecasle’ showcased the endeavours of tiny tots to take care of eco-system under the theme, ‘Life style for environment’. The Green Warriors gave eye-opening presentations highlighting the need to renew, reverberate sustainable food chains, by reducing e-waste and nurturing Earth, holding different pieces together to make an integrated wholesome invigorating environment. The participation in the Graduation Day groomed their holistic development. Chief guest Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, CBSE, Chandigarh Zone, guest of honour Vivek Atray, former IAS officer and Ted Talker, Principal RC Jeewan, Vice-Chairman of the school, Principal Madhu Bahl, Manager of the school, Principals of Tricity and galaxy of intellectuals were mesmerised by the wonderful dance and musical performance of tiny tots. The chief guest congratulated the staff and students for their whole-hearted endeavours. Principal Anuja Sharma blessed the tiny tots to excel and shine like rising stars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper