DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, organises 'Run for DAV'

DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, organises 'Run for DAV'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
68f0cce50c26b 15.DAV Model School Sector 15 A Chandigarh
Advertisement

The "Run for DAV" was accomplished under the guidance of Padma Shri Dr Punam Suri, President, DAVCMC, New Delhi. Approximately 600 students and teachers from DAV 15, Chandigarh, KB DAV, Sector 7, Chandigarh, DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, CL Aggarwal, Sector 7, Chandigarh, DAV Sector 39, Chandigarh, and DAV Mohali participated in the event. The "Run for DAV" commenced from Sukhna Lake and culminated at Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The boys ran for a distance of five kilometres, while the girls and teachers ran for a distance of 2 kilometres. In the Teachers' Category (female), Kritika from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood first, Nitika from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second, and Archana from KB DAV Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Chandigarh stood third. In the teachers' (male) category, Gagandeep from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood first, Dhiraj from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second, and Mohit from DAV 39, Chandigarh stood third. In the boys' category, Sudarshan from KB DAV Sr Sec Sector 7, Chandigarh stood first, Jatin from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second and Arjun Singh from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood third. In the girls' category, Harshita from DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, stood first, Gaurika from DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh stood second, and Teena from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood third.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts