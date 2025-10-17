DAV Model School, Sector 15-A, Chandigarh, organises 'Run for DAV'

The "Run for DAV" was accomplished under the guidance of Padma Shri Dr Punam Suri, President, DAVCMC, New Delhi. Approximately 600 students and teachers from DAV 15, Chandigarh, KB DAV, Sector 7, Chandigarh, DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, CL Aggarwal, Sector 7, Chandigarh, DAV Sector 39, Chandigarh, and DAV Mohali participated in the event. The "Run for DAV" commenced from Sukhna Lake and culminated at Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The boys ran for a distance of five kilometres, while the girls and teachers ran for a distance of 2 kilometres. In the Teachers' Category (female), Kritika from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood first, Nitika from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second, and Archana from KB DAV Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Chandigarh stood third. In the teachers' (male) category, Gagandeep from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood first, Dhiraj from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second, and Mohit from DAV 39, Chandigarh stood third. In the boys' category, Sudarshan from KB DAV Sr Sec Sector 7, Chandigarh stood first, Jatin from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh stood second and Arjun Singh from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood third. In the girls' category, Harshita from DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, stood first, Gaurika from DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, Chandigarh stood second, and Teena from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, stood third.

