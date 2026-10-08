DAV Model School, Sector 15A, Chandigarh, organises a blood donation camp

DAV Model School, Sector 15A, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp under the theme "Share a Little, Care a Little, Donate Blood". Held in collaboration with PGI Chandigarh and Rotary Chandigarh Mountview, the camp aimed to promote the spirit of community service and humanitarian care. Chandigarh Mayor Sourabh Joshi attended the event as the chief guest, while Rotary District Governor Dr Rita Kalra was the guest of honour. Students, staff, alumni, parents, NSS volunteers, and local residents participated enthusiastically. A total of 199 participants registered for the camp, with 136 units of blood collected. Donors were presented with refreshments, certificates, and mementoes as a token of appreciation for their generous contribution.

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