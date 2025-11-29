DAV Model School students observe Constitution Day

The NCC, NSS and BSG unit of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, observed Constitution Day with sincerity and enthusiasm. The programme began with impactful speeches delivered by the volunteers, who traced the evolution of the Indian Constitution and highlighted the contributions of the eminent personalities involved in its drafting. A special highlight of the event was the collective reading of the Preamble by the students. To honour the significance of the day, the volunteers took a solemn pledge to uphold, practise and reflect the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity in their daily lives. Their commitment was further showcased through a vibrant display of posters created for the occasion.

