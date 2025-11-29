DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Model School students observe Constitution Day

DAV Model School students observe Constitution Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The NCC, NSS and BSG unit of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, observed Constitution Day with sincerity and enthusiasm. The programme began with impactful speeches delivered by the volunteers, who traced the evolution of the Indian Constitution and highlighted the contributions of the eminent personalities involved in its drafting. A special highlight of the event was the collective reading of the Preamble by the students. To honour the significance of the day, the volunteers took a solemn pledge to uphold, practise and reflect the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity in their daily lives. Their commitment was further showcased through a vibrant display of posters created for the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts