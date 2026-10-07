DAV Model School students, teachers take part in 'Run for DAV' Marathon

Around 220 students and teachers from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, participated in the 'Run for DAV' Marathon, which commenced at Sukhna Lake and culminated at the Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The event was organised under the guidance of State Coordinator and Principal Anuja Sharma. The boys ran a distance of 5 km, while the girls and teachers completed a 2-km run. In the female teachers' category, Sadhika secured first position, Priyanka stood second and Shallu stood third. In the male teachers' category, Arpit and Gagan secured first position, Dheeraj stood second and Narinder stood third. In the junior boys' category, Mayank secured first position, Anuj stood second and Rehan stood third. In the junior girls' category, Abhishree secured first position, Tanvi stood second and Ishika stood third. In the senior girls' category, Manvi secured first position, Anvi stood second and, Mannat and Ishika secured third position. In the senior boys' category, Arjun secured first position, Pratyush stood second, and Aayush stood third. The winners were felicitated with medals in recognition of their achievements.

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