DAV, Mohali, holds fire safety drill

Safety of the children and staff in the school is of utmost priority for any institution. To educate students and teachers about the same, a fire safety demonstration drill was conducted on the campus by Suresh Kumar, Fire Officer, Sector 78, Mohali. Various preventive measures that one must follow during a fire breakout scenario were discussed. The session was all about understanding the basic nature of fire and causes of its breakout, and how people can protect themselves under such circumstances. Students and teachers carried out a simulation exercise. A few students were made to use firefighting gadgets to help them practically understand how they work and operate. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma said the exercise is a big step towards preparedness against such disasters.

#Mohali