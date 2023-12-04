DAV, Palampur

The school organised Youth Parliament to commemorate Constitution Day. Students of Class IX and X put up a brilliant show by acting as various Parliament members and had a parliamentary debate. Students learnt about the working of the Indian Parliament. Principal of the school Dr VK Yadav congratulated all participating students for the commendable show.
