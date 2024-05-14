DAV Police Public School, Jagadhri

To express their reverence, respect, and gratitude for the unwavering love of their mothers, students of the school celebrated Mother’s Day. From KG to Class II, students expressed their feelings towards their mothers through poems, songs, dances, and various presentations. The highlight of the programme was a Punjabi gidda presentation by the Class IV students. Addressing the students, Principal Anoop Kumar Chopra emphasised the importance of respecting their parents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.