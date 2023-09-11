DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Krishan Janamashtmi. Tiny tots of Nursery to Class II dressed up in alluring Radha Krishna attires. A splendid performance depicting the birth of Lord Krishna and giving the message of victory of good over evil was done. The adorable “Bal Gopals” played Rass Lila and threw light on the life of Krishna. Tiny tots presented dance performance on various song like ‘Who Kisna hai’, ‘Radha teri chunri’ and ‘Madhuban mei jo Kanahiya’. Students of different classes participated in various craft activities like flute making, handi decoration, peacock feather making, mukut making, etc. Mantoshpal Singh, Principal, appreciated the teachers and students for their efforts.
