DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

The school organised a Hindi debate, poetry recitation and speech competition, showcasing the talent and eloquence of its students. The event took place in the school’s Premchand Sabhagaar. The debate competition witnessed participation from 40 students from Class IX and X. The event was organised under the guidance of Hindi faculty members Veena and Nisha, who tirelessly mentored and prepared the students for the competition. Students displayed remarkable research and public speaking skills. The audience, comprising of students and teachers,was impressed by the quality of arguments and the confidence of the participants.