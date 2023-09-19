DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

The school organised a Hindi debate, poetry recitation and speech competition, showcasing the talent and eloquence of its students. The event took place in the school’s Premchand Sabhagaar. The debate competition witnessed participation from 40 students from Class IX and X. The event was organised under the guidance of Hindi faculty members Veena and Nisha, who tirelessly mentored and prepared the students for the competition. Students displayed remarkable research and public speaking skills. The audience, comprising of students and teachers,was impressed by the quality of arguments and the confidence of the participants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...