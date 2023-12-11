The school organised DAV Cluster Games with more than 17 DAV schools participating in the event. More than a hundred students from various DAV schools participated with enthusiasm and competitive spirit. The major games were wushu, boxing, wrestling, and swimming. The participants showcased their agility and endurance during participation. In Boxing U-14 category, Renu and Vikram, from DAV Police Public school, Madhuban, bagged the first position whereas in U-19 Boxing category, Mansvi and Parminder both secured first position from the same school. In Wrestling, Bishan and Ashish Malik got the first position from DAV Police Public School, Madhuban. Principal Mantoshpal Singh congratulated the winners.