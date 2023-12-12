DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

The school organised rangoli competition for 70 students of 34 different schools under Sahodaya School Complex. The topic for the competition was 'space mission of ISRO'. Parth Public School, Gharaunda, secured the first position, while the host school came second. Principal Mantoshpal Singh congratulated the winners and said rangoli is a traditional art form and we should preserve our heritage by galvanising our students.

#ISRO