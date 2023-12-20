DAV Police Public School, Madhuban

The school organised DAV state-level games. More than 58 DAV schools from all over Haryana participated in it. As many as 1,200 students took part. These types of sports competitions were conducted all over India under the guidance of Dr Punam Suri, president, DAVCMC, New Delhi. The school conducted competitions in athletics, wrestling and wushu. More than 27 participants of school showcased their agility and endurance by winning medals. In athletics, students participated in all categories (under-14, 17 and 19). In wrestling, students showed their strength and stamina. Principal Mantoshpal Singh congratulated the winners.
