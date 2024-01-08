DAV Police Public School, Madhuban, holds National Games (Boxing)

The school organised the DAV National Games (Boxing) with more than hundred DAV schools participating from across India. More than 300 students from various DAV schools participated with competitive spirit. The chief guest was Dr Arun Kumar Mehra, DIG, HPA. The participants showcased their vigour and vitality in boxing under all categories (under-14, 17and 19) and in different weight categories. Participants made their school, parents and teachers proud of them. Principal Mantoshpal Singh congratulate the winners and said sports bring people together and help in releasing stress. By playing sports children learn art of living and it also foster a sense of unity between them.
