DAV Police Public School organised 'table manners session'

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised an informative and engaging 'table manners session' for the students of classes UKG and I. The session was conducted by Col Shurbir Singh (Retd), who guided the children with enthusiasm, clarity and warmth. During the session, the Col Singh highlighted the importance of good table etiquette in everyday life. He taught the young learners how to sit properly at the dining table, use cutlery correctly and maintain cleanliness while eating. Through simple and relatable demonstrations, he emphasised essential habits. The students participated with great excitement and responded actively to the examples and activities.

