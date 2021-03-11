DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Special celebrations were organised throughout the week to commemorate Mother’s Day. Teachers of the pre-primary wing told kids about the importance of a mother through thematic presentations, moral stories, dramatisation and video clippings. On the eve of the special occasion, the school paid a tribute to mothers by holding athletics meet and a colourful event wherein the tiny tots recited rhymes, sang songs, presented dances and story enactments and mesmerised the audience. A mother-child ramp walk was the highlight of the event. Students of junior classes made ‘I Love Mom’ cards and senior students exhibited their love for their mothers by carving the same in cross-stitch or in colourful glass paintings. Head of the institute Upasana Sharma applauded the multi-tasking abilities of mothers. School Manager Jaskiran Harika extended her greetings on the occasion and spoke about woman empowerment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by Punja...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...