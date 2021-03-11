DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, celebrated the bond of love between a brother and a sister which is one of the deepest and noblest of all human emotions. To commemorate this festival, a rakhi-making activity was organised for the students of the pre-primary wing. Students made beautiful rakhis using silken thread, ribbon, glitters, stars etc. Their artisanship was quite fascinating, and children thoroughly enjoyed this activity that tickled their creative side. Further to create awareness among the students about the sacred bond between brother and sister, a special assembly was organised by the Periyar house. The celebration began with Ganesh Vandana later the school choir sang special rakhi songs. To add to the festivity, a skit highlighting the relevance of Rakhi and its historical significance was presented by the students of classes VI & VII. It was a delightful celebration for students.
