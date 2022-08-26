DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Kids came dressed as Krishna and Radha to take part in Janamashtami celebrations in the school. The school was decorated for the celebration. An 'aarti' and 'bhajans' were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played. A puja was performed by the staff and students. Fragrance of flowers and burning camphor and jingle of the bells filled the air. A skit, signifying Janmashtami's message of encouraging goodwill and discouraging bad will, was shown to kids. Head of the institute Upasana Sharma, while addressing the kids, spoke about the importance of the day.