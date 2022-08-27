DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Various activities were organised for students of Nursery to Class XII to celebrate Independence Day. These included pyramid formation, patriotic song competition, inter-club patriotic dance competition, rangoli competition and flag marathon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case
The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...