DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Hygiene is the most important aspect that matters in the post Covid-19 times. Students of the school celebrated the week by performing various activities such as brushing teeth, hand washing, regular bathing, wearing clean undergarments etc. They also focused on their food habits, thereby highlighting and advising the children for reduced consumption of junk food. The eventful week concluded with the fruit salad and lemonade-making activity.
