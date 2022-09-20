With an aim to prepare students for any kind of eventuality, and to make them more resilient, DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised a drive to teach basic first-aid skills to the students. They were apprised of the need and significance of administering first aid immediately. Further, they were taught CPR techniques, and first-aid procedures. Younger students were taught to assemble their own first- aid boxes, complete with medical supplies and equipment, which they could in cases of emergency. Tiny tots did role plays of doctor, nurse etc. and recited the importance of first aid. The activity inculcated practical knowledge and promoted a sense of safety among students.
