DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

A training session, titled ‘Joy of life’ was held at the school with an objective to help teachers develop positive psychology. The session was presided by Dr Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula. The purpose of the training was to upskill participants to include PPIs (Positive Psychology Intervention) to escalate positive feelings, positive cognitions or positive behaviour. With interactive methodology, Dr Hanif Qureshi ensured that knowledge was not only disseminated but accurately perceived and understood by the participants. The session concluded with feedback, queries, questionnaires, and thank you note by head of the institute Upasana Sharma.