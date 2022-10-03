DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

On the 153rd Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, a spectacular celebration was held at the school in the form of special assembly conducted by students of Periyar House. A story session and craft activity such as ‘Making of Spinning Wheel’, ‘Monkey masks’, ‘enact Gandhi ji’s Monkey’ were organised for the tiny tots of pre-school. In assembly a plethora of interactive and interesting performances were presented by the students of Class III to VIII. The students presented a skit. The students also showcased the glimpses of Gandhiji’s life by sharing the facts about his three monkeys with the message “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” Upasana Sharma enlightened the students while focusing on the message of Gandhiji to follow the path of truth and non-violence.
