DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

In its relentless efforts to empower the students to become a better version of themselves the training session "Joy of life" was held at the school for students of classes X-XII. The visionary, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police (Panchkula) was the resource person for the day. The session being an insightful and interactive one made students learn the ethics of living a harmonious life. The first leg of the training session focuses on developing a practice of self-monitoring and is expected to conclude within one week of its inception. The school Principal Upasana Sharma expressed her gratitude to the speaker for trusting the school and providing them the opportunity to become the torch bearers in this initiative.